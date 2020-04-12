Don Stapleton: Pandemic and politics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Mark Gilles informative but less than accurate letter to the editor (Tribune, April 8), let’s correct some obvious errors.

The deaths from the 2009 influenza pandemic were as he stated, more than 12,000, which was from April 2009 to April of 2010, a full year. COVID-19 has already claimed more than 16,000 lives and counting since February of this year.

The 2009 H1N1 flu deaths mostly affected children and young and middle-aged adults, nearly 80%. Why you ask? About one-third of people older than 60 years of age had antibodies against it, probably from earlier versions of the H1N1 flu during their lifetime.

COVID-19 is not influenza, though it behaves in some ways like the flu. Experts believe it jumped from bats to humans and therefore “novel” in that no one has been exposed to this specific virus before and has built up immunity to it.

It is more accurately called a highly contagious viral pneumonia; its effects range from mild symptoms such as cough and fever to life-threatening respiratory issues causing deaths at an alarming rate.

This is truly a scary pandemic, not some media and left-wing conspiracy as the letter-writer would have you believe.