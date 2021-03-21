Donald Fox: Supporting Annie Baumann for school board

Most of education takes place privately, behind school walls and over this last year in homes. But it is paid for by public money. So it’s important to have school board members who understand the importance of equity and openness in our public schools.

For three years, when the Baumanns lived directly across the street from us, my wife and I had the pleasure of seeing Annie teaching her children right in their front yard in a series of different garden plots, including some impressive sunflowers. The kids also got to study the bugs found in the soil underneath a few rocks.

I learned in high school that the word “education” comes from the Latin verb “to lead out.” Annie Baumann will be an open and enthusiastic leader in our public schools. I encourage people to support her in the April 6 election. She has my vote.

Donald Fox

La Crosse

