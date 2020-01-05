Donald Foy: Gun argument doesn't make sense

The recent shooting in a Texas church has stirred up the gun debate.

Gun advocates say a bigger tragedy was averted because a “good guy with a gun” killed the attacker. In this case, that’s true, but it’s true because we’re living in miserable social circumstances created by no-rules gun fans.

For perspective, imagine a parallel situation: Say suits of armor outlived their medieval utility, and persisted to today, becoming more developed and lethal along the way, with spikes and blades and knobs.

Say some people liked them because they looked cool, but unfortunately, a rising tide of craziness produced incidents where some wore them to slam into crowds of school children or church goers, killing many.

The answer to this danger would be, if not to eliminate these deadly items, at least to use common sense: Deny them to people with crazy and violent histories.

But armor advocates - and manufacturers - would invoke “armor rights,” just as gun advocates say they’re protecting the Second Amendment.”