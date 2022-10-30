Donna Hansen: How will candidates fix problems?

What I want to hear from these candidates is what is their plan to fix the problems in our country? Dr. Oz went shopping and told us how much groceries cost. We know that groceries cost more. What is his plan to bring down this cost?

I want to hear how they plan to fix the southern border. Will they be able to finish the wall? Will they increase border patrol? How do they plan to do this?

Will they be able to bring back the pipelines, make us energy independent? Will they be able to stop the sale of our reserves to China and using our reserves? I know that we are drilling, but it is not enough to supply the demands. People are not driving as much. Those who have families to feed and need to drive 30 or more miles a day to go to work and can't walk, ride a bike or take public transportation, can they fix this?

A message to Derrick Van Orden: I don't care about lobbyists. Run on matters we care about.

Southern border, inflation, energy independence, the Second Amendment, crime and school education. These are what we are concerned about.

Other things we are concerned about: The investigation Hunter's laptop, the investigation of Hillary Clinton, ending the investigation of Jan. 6.

Donna Hansen

Sparta