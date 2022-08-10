Donna Walters: Strongly supporting Marsy's Law

I write today in strong support of Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.
As a Victim Witness coordinator in La Crosse County, I have seen first-hand the necessity of strong constitutional rights for victims.
One of the rights in Marsy’s Law ensures that crime victims are aware of all the rights they have in our state. Survivors deserve the opportunity to learn and understand every right available to them, as they are all equally important and can minimize damage to the victim throughout the criminal justice process. My office, working with the prosecutor and law enforcement, works hard to make sure every victim knows the rights they have available to them and how to exercise those rights.
Collaboration and education around victims’ constitutional rights is crucial to the health and safety of our communities, which is why we should all advocate on behalf of Marsy’s Law to protect our communities and fundamental human rights.
Donna Walters
La Crosse