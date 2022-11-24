 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donnis Buchan | Thankful for ‘angels’ who saved my life

Donnis Buchan: Thankful for 'angels' who saved my life

From the COLLECTION: Readers share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving series
At my age of 90 years I have had a lot in my life to be thankful for, especially if you lived thru the depression era. But this year I am just most thankful to be alive.

It was Sunday July 10 at 6 am that I went outside to get my newspaper. As I bent over to look under my van I lost my balance and fell, face first onto the concrete. My glasses cut above my eye, my nose was fractured and I had another injury on my forehead. I was holding the cut above my eye as it was bleeding profusely; being on blood thinners did not help my situation. There was no way I could get up and I was confined out of sight between my house and van.

I live where there are businesses but they were closed. I started yelling for help as loud as I could and did not stop. I prayed ‘Lord let someone find me, please Lord send me someone.’ At that time two men came around the front of my van, the Lord had sent me help. By the grace of God these men, my heroes, Allan Johnson and Tom Huboff , at 6:15 am were unloading groceries from their car to take into their apartment when they thought they heard a cat crying. They were across the street, a 1/2 block away and came to investigate.

Never was I more happier to see someone, like angels I thought. They lifted me up and got me into my breezeway, called 911 and my daughter for me. It was a miracle for them to find me so that I only laid there but 15 minutes. I am truly thankful this year for God’s help and my heroes.

La Crescent, MN

