The United States has gone through the longest government shutdown in its history, with another possible on the horizon.
Donald Trump’s presidency is largely unpopular with the public and is failing to lead Congress effectively. Trump is wrong for America, and we as voters have a duty to prevent his reelection in the 2020 election and vote him out of Washington.
Protests, petitions and discussion on social media all undoubtedly have a place in our democracy, but none of these actually unseat the president from his position. Though these methods convey frustration with our leadership, the only way to remove President Trump from office is to vote him out on election day 2020.
Just more than half of eligible voters vote on a typical election. It is our obligation to voice our opinion that Trump is not the president we want. We must stop focusing on sharing articles online and instead show up to the polls and make a real, tangible difference.
As citizens, it is truly our constitutional and moral duty to stand up for what we believe in by voting.
We have seen very narrow margins in recent elections, meaning every vote counts. Trump barely won in 2016, losing the popular vote by three million votes.
We must not waste votes on third-party candidates in protest and instead focus on defeating Donald Trump. If you do not want a repeat of the 2016 election, show up in 2020 and vote Trump out of office.
Donovan Campbell, La Crosse