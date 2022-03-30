Doris Doherty Gasper: Re-elect Vicki Burke to County Board

As a Viterbo nursing graduate and a retired nursing educator, quality healthcare has always been of interest to me. I have worked with the La Crosse County Health Department on several health issues. Vicki Burke has always been supportive to their efforts for a healthier county in the years I have known her.

Recently, she has supported the county’s efforts for testing, vaccinations and communication with the public during the COVID crisis.

Vicki volunteered to serve on the task force for childcare. This program exists to improve access to the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding. The program's goal is to keep children safe and allow parents to return to the work force.

For the senior population of La Crosse County, Vicki supported the housing units at Hillview Homes. The Community Based Residential Facility will enhance the care choice of an increasing (baby boomer) population in our area.

She will support increased professional treatment funding for those with mental health concerns and programs to aid those with substance addictions. Both concerning issues continue to increase in our community.

Please vote to re-elect Vicki Burke on April 5. We need to keep La Crosse County moving in a positive direction and support quality of life for its citizens.

Doris Doherty Gasper

Onalaska

