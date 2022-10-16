Dorothea King: Defend democracy and truth on election day

Did ya see, Ron Johnson has made a commercial criticizing financial transactions by the president’s son Hunter Biden, which he suggested were tied to “Communist China” and accused Joe Biden as “probably” compromised on Communist China?

Yet Johnson himself has profited from “Communist China.” Johnson’s financial disclosures and other public filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other stuff in public records reveal that Johnson’s wealth “was boosted by his company’s ties to another company that was owned and managed by his family, which in turn grew its business in Communist China, acquired businesses in Communist China, and reported having a loan worth tens of millions of dollars from the Bank of Communist China.”

Hmm, correct me if I’m wrong here, but ain’t this the pot calling the kettle black? Ain’t Ron Johnson “probably” compromised on “Communist China” as well? Ya know that finger pointing with one finger allows the other 4 to point back at you, Mr. Johnson.

Well, Wisconsinites, you know what to do, right? Then do it on election day, OK? Defeat the liars. It’s the only way to defend our democracy and the truth.

Dorothea King

La Farge