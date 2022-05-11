Doug Benjamin: French program at Central pays off for graduate

I understand the La Crosse School Board is considering eliminating French at Central High School. I’m a proud graduate of that curriculum. The French I learned has only opened doors – enabling international friendships and working relationships. It is a foundation of my personal and professional success.

I studied French 3 years at Lincoln, then 3 years at Central, taught by Madame Dianne Seyler. At the USAF Academy, I placed at the college junior level, and was selected for an exchange program with the French Air Force Academy. I had no language difficulties thanks to the start I had at Central.

After graduation, I served as a USAF pilot, and was selected for an exchange with the French Test Pilot School. This time, I would be in France with my family! Our lives were changed! After graduation, my French language skills had an impact during Desert Storm. The French curriculum I started in La Crosse continues to pay off. Madame Seyler and her predecessors made that not only possible, but likely.

I’m not the only one of my Central classmates who put their French skills to use. Many of my classmates had doors opened and opportunities presented due to their French studies. It remains the language of diplomacy, and the foundation for law, politics and governance. French had an impact well beyond the classroom. I urge the School Board to retain the French language program at Central High School.

Doug Benjamin

Bellevue, WA

Central High School ‘74, Central Hall of Excellence

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0