As a local footnote to the recent passing of Green Bay Packer legend Bart Starr, the former Packer quarterback and coach visited La Crosse no less than six times, according to Tribune files:
Oct. 1, 1962: Starr signed autographs at the grand opening of Quinn’s Sport Shop at its new location at 514 Main St.
Feb. 12, 1963: Starr was the guest speaker at the La Crosse Elks Club annual Buffalo Stag.
Dec. 2, 1963: Starr was the guest speaker at the 13th annual Eagles Football Stag at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. The 1963 La Crosse Logan city football champions and the 1963 All-City football first team were honored guests.
Jan. 27, 1966: Starr was in La Crosse to endorse La Crosse Rubber Mills tennis shoes and to speak at the company’s annual winter sales meeting.
Feb. 9, 1979: Starr was the guest speaker at the annual recognition banquet of the Gateway Area Council of Boy Scouts at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. During the day, Starr also visited St. Francis Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare) to lift the spirits of 11-year-old Michael Blackburn, who was battling cystic fibrosis. Michael, the son of Derrick and Allie Whitehead of La Crosse, died of cystic fibrosis at age 12 on Sept. 9, 1979, and was buried wearing a Packer sweatshirt given to him by Starr.
Mar. 26, 1985: Starr was in La Crosse to speak about a business management group, of which he was a general partner.
Doug Connell, La Crosse