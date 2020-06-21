Doug Menezes: Be considerate and wear a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Day after day, La Crosse County reports dramatic increases in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

It was 0-1, 2-3, 7 or 8, and now 20 a day.

Jen Rombalski from the La Crosse County Health Department reports the latest numbers and asks us to minimize unnecessary travel, practice social distancing and to wear masks when out of our homes.

Since the numbers are increasing rapidly, it seems obvious that a lot of us aren't heeding the warnings of our public health professionals -- especially when it comes to wearing masks.

Americans are not a mask-wearing culture but we need to become used to wearing them if we ever hope to get ahead of this pandemic and the other pandemics to come. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is just the beginning.

It is proven science that wearing masks helps reduce the spread of infection.

Such a simple thing to do, yet for various reasons many people still refuse to wear them. The hard truth is that refusing to wear a mask shows blatant disregard for the health of people around you.

Please wear masks. Any temporary discomfort is worth it if it keeps your neighbor alive.

Doug Menezes, Onalaska

