Doug Menezes: Lying about COVID was reprehensible

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the country, I listened to what President Donald Trump said at his press conferences.

I thought that either Trump is so stupid that he really believes what he is saying or that he's lying just to get through another 24-hour news cycle.

Well, now we know. Based on 18 recorded conversations with Trump, with his knowledge and permission, we now know that he knew the danger inherent in the coronavirus and he hid it from us.

Trump withheld the truth and even worse, spread disinformation which made it impossible for us to make informed decisions to protect ourselves and our families.

He says he didn't want us to panic. What rubbish. We have had numerous crises throughout our history that we have been able to handle provided we are told the truth.

How many American citizens would have been spared COVID and be alive today if he had been honest? It is now even more evident that Trump is unfit for the American presidency. Vote him out.

Doug Menezes, Onalaska

