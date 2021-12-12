Doug Rogalla: Congress should leave Medicare Advantage alone

Believe it or not there are still some in Congress who want to use Medicare Advantage as a piggy bank to pay for other Washington spending.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin seniors who live on fixed incomes and depend on their Advantage plans to stay healthy in their later years.

Rep. Ron Kind still sits on the powerful House Ways and Means committee. He can influence what gets into future spending bills. I urge Congress to abandon any plans they may have to cut the program to pay for other spending ideas.

Doug Rogalla

Kendall

