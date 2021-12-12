 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Rogalla: Congress should leave Medicare Advantage alone

Believe it or not there are still some in Congress who want to use Medicare Advantage as a piggy bank to pay for other Washington spending.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin seniors who live on fixed incomes and depend on their Advantage plans to stay healthy in their later years.

Rep. Ron Kind still sits on the powerful House Ways and Means committee. He can influence what gets into future spending bills. I urge Congress to abandon any plans they may have to cut the program to pay for other spending ideas.

Doug Rogalla

Kendall

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cases highlight white privilege -- Bill Walters

Like Ahmaud Arbery, I have stopped to check out home construction sites several times.  Like Arbery, I have walked on a site with no construction occurring, without permission and with no discernible identification that I belonged there. Both of us are technically guilty of trespassing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News