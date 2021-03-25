Doug Rogalla: Deborah Kerr has proven experience

Vote Deborah Kerr for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction on April 6

We have only one statewide race in our spring elections. This is for who leads our public education systems here in Wisconsin for the next four years. Dr. Deborah Kerr has had a 40-year career in education with 21 of those years as a superintendent in both rural and urban school districts. She has had experience in parochial, charter, private, and public schools. For more information see her website kerr4kids.com.

I have had two opportunities to meet and discuss issues with Kerr. Of the two candidates, she best matches my conservative value set. Kerr’s vision is “To create a world-class education system that makes Wisconsin the highest performing state in the country.” She believes in the value of school choice. She has proven experience improving achievement gap as superintendent of the Brown Deer School System. She wants to get rid of Common Core and believes that parents should be stakeholders in this whole process.

I am impressed with Kerr’s background, experience and her ability to change the status quo. Kerr is not supported by the teacher’s union (WEAC). That is a driving factor of why I am backing her campaign. She has the interests of children at heart. Kerr wants to make a difference.