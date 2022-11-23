Doug Rogalla: Pipeline is critical to state

While most of Wisconsin gets their heat from natural gas, what seems to be overlooked is that over 280,000 rural Wisconsin families still depend on propane to warm their home.

While this isn’t usually an issue, sometimes propane supplies put both price and delivery pressures on us rural Wisconsinites. That’s why a dire warning issued earlier this year by a major propane supplier should be getting much more attention by the media and those that use propane.

According to propane supplier Plains Midstream, if Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin is shut down, our state is likely to see a propane State of Emergency that will be worse than the one during the 2013/14 winter – when prices hit an all-time high.

Further, a recent piece in farm publication Agri-Pulse warned that while propane supplies are good right now, one issue that could send our region’s supplies into a tailspin is the shutting down of Line 5.

With all this in mind, and considering propane is literally a matter of life and death for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites, I can’t understand why a small group of folks is trying to shut down a pipeline that gives so many in Wisconsin this important fuel.

Enbridge Line 5 needs to stay open and the Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin needs to be approved by the Wisconsin DNR. This pipeline is too critical to our state to be lost to political bickering.

Doug Rogalla

Kendall