Doug Rogalla: Supporting Kelly for Supreme Court

Elections matter! This year, Wisconsin will again be asked to elect a Supreme Court justice in our spring elections. There will be two conservatives and two liberals on the February 21 Spring Primary ballot. Both Justice Daniel Kelly and Judge Jennifer Dorow vow to stand for the rule of law.

So our decision will be difficult but I will be voting for Justice Kelly in the primary. He will not legislate from the bench and will keep partisanship out of the court. Kelly has warned that “one of the greatest dangers to the court is when a jurist injects his personal preferences into the decision making process.” He believes the role of a judge is to decide cases based on what the law is, not what he or she thinks the law should be.

Justice Kelly has substantial experience litigating complicated and unresolved legal issues. He is known as a 'lawyer’s lawyer' — one who thinks deeply about the law as a discipline and about its role — and limits. I find Kelly to be a very humble and thoughtful man. When asked who his boss is, he indicated that "We the People" (all of the more than 5.6 million citizens of Wisconsin) are his bosses. He endeavors to serve all of us.

No matter who you favor, it is extremely important for you to vote in the Spring Primary on February 21 and in the General Election on April 4.

Doug Rogalla

Kendall