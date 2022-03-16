 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas A. Weidenbach: Supporting David Pierce for County Board

I write to endorse David Pierce for County Board, District 3. I have met with David, talked to him about issues I have as a resident in District 3 and have found him to be intelligent, perceptive, and committed to addressing problems.

I also think that the residents of District 3, and others, deserve to be represented by a supervisor that does not “double dip” in both county and city politics. It is obvious to me, as a former supervisor, that the county and city can and should work together, but this does not mean that we the people should be denied representation by one person representing us on both county and city issues, especially when one of those positions is as City Council President.

I urge you to vote for David Pierce for County Board and stop the un-ethical practice of “double-dipping” in local politics.

Douglas A. Weidenbach

La Crosse

