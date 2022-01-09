Douglas Happel: Gary Padesky deserves to stay on County Board

It is my privilege to write this letter in support of the re-election of my good friend Gary Padesky for Lacrosse County Board supervisor in District 7.

I have known Gary for many years including serving with him on the Lacrosse City Council. He is the type of dedicated person that we need to have serving the public on the local level. He cares about people, listens to their concerns and does everything in his power to help them. He does not let ego or hidden agendas get in the way of carrying out his responsibilities.

I have often heard the comment that we need to have good people to be willing to run for public office. Gary Padesky is an excellent example of a good person who is willing to step up and do this difficult job. He is the type of individual who helps make Lacrosse such a good place to live.

Douglas Happel

La Crosse

