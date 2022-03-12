Douglas Happel: Re-elect Barb Jansen to County Board

I am writing in support of the re-election of Barb Jansen as Lacrosse County Board supervisor in District 3. I presently serve with Barb on the Lacrosse City Council where she was selected by her colleagues to be council president. She does an excellent job and works hard at carrying out her responsibilities. She does her homework and is always prepared for meetings.
Very importantly she truly believes in maintaining the nonpartisan nature of local government. In today’s highly charged political atmosphere at the state and federal levels, local government might be the last area of civility. Barb realizes that and evidences it in her conduct. I strongly encourage the voters of District 3 to reflect her as their county board supervisor.
Douglas Happel
La Crosse