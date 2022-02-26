Douglas Happel: Supporting Chris Woodard for County Board

It is my pleasure to write this letter in support of Chris Woodard for election to the Lacrosse County Board in district 9. I have worked with Chris for the last year on the Lacrosse City Council. He has impressed me. He is a dedicated public servant who works hard and very importantly works well with others even when he may not agree with them. He is a strong supporter of law enforcement and public safety and is a person of his word.

I have also noticed that he tries hard to stay in touch with his constituents including promptly returning telephone calls. Although relatively new as an elected official he already displays that unique skill of knowing when to talk and when not to. That is a skill not always displayed by elected officials.

Chris Woodard is the type of person that we need on the County Board and in public office. Despite working and raising a young family he is willing to step up and serve. I encourage the citizens of district 9 to vote for him.

Douglas Happel

La Crosse

