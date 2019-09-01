Too bad the Tomah school board put its head in the sand and did nothing about Wausau's racist school district mascot proposal for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards meeting.
The superintendent's proposal wasn't taken up because no member made a motion for it to be formally discussed on the record.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
As a U.S. Air Force veteran, I thought it was a stunning display of elected leadership apathy. The troglodytes reign supreme.
Douglas Lueck, Tomah