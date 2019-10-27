Let’s be honest about a debate going on in Washington, D.C., right now.
Let’s call one of the congressional plans to “fix” surprise medical bills what it truly is. Rate setting for surprise medical bills is a giveaway to the insurance lobby.
Surprise medical bills need to be addressed. It’s not reasonable or responsible to think that someone in an emergency situation can confirm network status of a hospital or doctors while in an ambulance or with a child screaming in pain in the back of their car.
You have free articles remaining.
But allowing insurance company lobbyists to dictate the payment terms by forcing out-of-network doctors to take median in-network rates – even though the insurance companies are too busy being worried about profits to expand their networks – small health practices and rural doctors who might have higher costs will be driven from the market, leaving many in a health-care wasteland.
Surprise medical bills deserve serious debate and serious solutions, but letting insurance lobbyists write a law to benefit themselves at the expense of the rest us would be tragedy. Good intentions often result in unintended consequences.
Douglas Rogalla, Kendall, Wisconsin