Wisconsin needs another principled, conservative jurist on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Brian Hagedorn deserves our support.
He is being labeled “unfit” to serve because of his Christian beliefs. We need a justice committed to the rule of law. We need a justice who will keep his personal political beliefs out of the courtroom and work to protect our freedom of speech and the 2nd Amendment.
Judge Hagedorn has unique experiences that make him eminently qualified to become Wisconsin’s next Supreme Court justice. He served as a law clerk helping Justice Michael Gableman research cases and write opinions. He worked as an assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice under Attorney General Brad Schimel and as chief legal counsel for Gov. Scott Walker.
Wherever Judge Hagedorn has served, he developed a stellar reputation for being clear, reasonable and scholarly in his decisions and has unbiased judicial temperament. Five current and former Supreme Court justices and dozens of Wisconsin sheriffs have endorsed his campaign.
We need a justice who will interpret law as it is written and not legislate from the bench. Judge Hagedorn is that person. Please make sure you vote April 2 and start talking about the election with your family and friends.
Douglas Rogalla, Kendall