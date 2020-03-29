Douglas Rogalla: Retain Kelly on Supreme Court

It is decision time as we select our next Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. On one hand, we have an experienced incumbent in Justice Daniel Kelly who will continue to uphold the Constitution and rule of law. In contrast, we have a candidate who promises to bring a social justice warrior political agenda to the bench.

Justice Kelly will remain faithful to our Constitution. He understands that the authority that he executes belongs to the people of Wisconsin and we loan it to jurists through our Constitution. Per Justice Kelly, “My role as a Supreme Court justice is to simply apply the law as it exists. Our job is not to make the law, ignore the law, or play favorites with the law.”

His opponent, Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky, has been campaigning on her political beliefs.

She has advocated for limiting our Second Amendment rights. She claims that she will act as a fair and independent judge, but is aligning herself with some of the most radical far-left groups in Wisconsin including the quasi-Marxist, Working Families Party. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders believes WFP comes closest to his “vision of democratic socialism.”

On April 7, the choice for Wisconsin is clear. Justice Daniel Kelly is the right choice to protect our families, the Constitution, and the rule of law. Vote for Justice Kelly.

Douglas Rogalla, Kendall

