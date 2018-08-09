During the last many months, I have gotten to know and trust Leah Vukmir. Leah is running for U.S. Senate aiming to unseat Tammy Baldwin.
Sen. Baldwin has done nothing for Wisconsin in six years and needs to go. She is a Democrat who is already committed to raising your taxes and impose regulations that are barriers to small-business innovation and economic growth. She has also come out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh even before she sat down to talk with him.
Leah Vukmir is a caring nurse and military mom who became a tough-minded politician who stands on conservative principles and will fight for Wisconsin.
In the state Assembly and Senate, Leah joined Gov. Scott Walker to enact conservative reforms. She helped lower your taxes and put in place strong economic conditions that helped Wisconsin achieve a record low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.
Leah has helped Make Wisconsin Great Again.
Douglas Rogalla, Kendall