Dr. Justin Odulana: Badger Care expansion must be approved

Of all the issues facing the people of Wisconsin, the high costs of health care remain topmost, simply because our state legislators had not appreciated the benefits of expanded Badger Care.

The expansion is projected to bring some $1.5 billion federal dollars to our state within the next biennium and make healthcare affordable and accessible to almost 90,000 Wisconsinites.

Badger Care expansion will also provide the necessary buffer for the escalating behavioral and mental health care needs caused by both nature and man-made pandemic, which is why we all support the Joint Finance Committee measure to approve the expansion.

Dr. Justin Odulana

AARP Advocate

La Crosse

