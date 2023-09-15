Right now, Congress is working on legislation to fund government agencies, and I am very concerned about proposed cuts to cancer research, public health and clean air programs.

As a Wisconsin Board Member of the American Lung Association, past president of the Wisconsin Allergy Society, and current Principal Investigator for the NIH funded All of Us Research program here at Gundersen Health System, I know the importance of robust investments for lung health research, public health initiatives and programs to clean up air pollution.

Personally, I am most concerned about proposed funding cuts to lung health research and public health funding at CDC and NIH. In fact, the funding bill from the House of Representatives would reduce research investments putting progress to finding new cures and treatments at risk; slash chronic disease prevention funding, making our nation sicker and further increase healthcare costs; and even eliminate a program that helps prevent kids from starting to smoke and vape.

The NIH is the world’s premier medical research agency and slashing NIH’s budget by nearly $4 billion will have detrimental consequences to the health of all Americans now and in the future.

Please join me and reach out to Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to ask them to protect robust funding for EPA, CDC and NIH, and to support bills that invest in cancer research, lung health programs and clean air programs in fiscal year 2024.

Dr. Todd A. Mahr

Onalaska