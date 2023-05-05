Conservative lawmakers don’t want you to have reproductive options.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 court decision giving women in the U.S. the right to have an abortion. Just this last year, the Supreme Court stated that abortion decisions should be up to the states.

In Wisconsin, the relevant law was from 1849 and prohibited abortions unless the life of the mother was at risk. Because of this antiquated law, Wisconsin now has a near-total ban on abortion. This spring, several Wisconsin cities held a referendum to determine whether this abortion ban should be repealed. Voters in these cities expressed overwhelming support for repealing the ban. In La Crosse, 75% of voters supported repealing it.

Conservative lawmakers refuse to reconsider abortion restrictions even though the majority of Wisconsinites disagree with that position. This refusal particularly impacts young people of child-bearing age. Reproductive laws are being decided largely by a minority without regard for individual preferences or needs. Recently, conservatives have been rebuffed at the ballot box by young voters. Rather than reconsider their unpopular positions, they seek to prevent young people from voting by erecting barriers.

If these decisions affect you and you disagree with the choices conservatives are making, I urge you to register to vote. Do it before the conservatives add new voting restrictions. There’s no need to choose a particular party. Remaining independent allows you to decide for yourself, just as you should when it comes to making reproductive decisions.

Dr. William Reed

Holmen