I did not vote for George H.W. Bush.
I didn’t like many of his policies, but I always thought he was a paragon of solid Republican -- and American -- virtues: honesty, patriotism, country before self, country before party.
I did vote for other Republican candidates who held those essential values.
Now comes today’s Republican Party, led by a man who knowingly lies without shame while most in the party stand by in silence, a party that now acts to block voters by unnecessary voter ID laws, to rig elections by blatant gerrymandering in convoluted ways that would make even the Democrats blush.
And in Wisconsin, we have Republicans who now scramble to change the rules by which the governor and attorney general serve the state. Would they be writing these changes into law had Scott Walker been reelected? Of course not. The Republicans now seek to win at any cost -- their integrity, and certainly their reputations.
When I was in grade school, we had a term for kids who, especially when they were losing, wanted to change the rules in the middle of a game; we called them cheaters.
Drake Hokanson, La Crosse