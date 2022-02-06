Drew & Katie Reding and family: Thanks for support after house fire

Words cannot express our gratitude to family, friends, the West Salem community and beyond for your love and support after our house fire in September 2021.

A very special thank you to the West Salem Fire Department for your prompt action.

We certainly have a long road ahead until we can get back into our home, but it is comforting to know we are not alone. The things in life most important to us, our lives and our dog, are all safe. The house can be rebuilt.

A heartfelt thank you to our family, friends, church family, kids' sports teams, West Salem Schools, West Salem Boys and Girls Club, Wisconsin Building Supply, Features Sports Bar & Grill West Salem and Vision Therapy Academy for all your generous donations of time, clothes, warm meals, money, gift cards, toys and household items. We are extremely grateful to all the kind people who helped to make Christmas special and helped put gifts under our Christmas tree. The text messages, voicemails and thoughtful cards did not go unnoticed.

Drew & Katie Reding and family

West Salem

