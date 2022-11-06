Duffy Daffinson: Vote yes for Holmen firefighters

Holmen Area Fire Department is in danger. Calls today have increased to 1200 per year with Holmen only having two full-time firemen on duty per shift.

The Holmen fire department covers about 96 square miles with a population of about 20,775+ consisting of:

5 nursing homes with populations of approximately 150 people per.

2 memory loss facilities

7 daycare operations

A new boys and girls club with a future YMCA

Several 4-story apartment complexes — 82 units each

3 assisted-living apartment complexes — 40 units per

6 schools in the district with a population of over 4000 students plus staff

The department has to inspect about 1200 businesses as well yearly.

The following data is covered under the Holmen Area Fire Department:

La Crosse Regional Airport — 20,000 flights per year

Campground — Weeping Pines

Camp Decorah Boy Scout Camp has 5,500 scouts

38+ miles of walking and biking trails

75+ miles of snowmobile trails

Railroads — 30 trains per day come thru with 80-160 cars per carrying hazards waste, nuclear waste, oil, chemicals, fertilizer, anything shippable

400+ miles of roads

Fish/wildlife land, DNR land, state land, marshland — 24 square miles

18+ miles of the Black River

Half of Lake Onalaska

Our fine firefighters deserve and should have more firefighters to protect them as they protect us. We are here to help you, Please try to help us. This is an extreme emergency. On Nov. 8, vote YES!

Duffy Daffinson

Holmen