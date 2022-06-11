 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dustin Schultz: VFW Post 1530 offers thanks

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1530, La Crosse expresses their gratitude to all who helped in a successful series of events honoring our war dead on Memorial Day.

Thank you to Ready Bus Line of La Crescent for providing transportation for VFW members who participated in the parade and three cemetery services. Thank you to Steve Roellich, Jeremy Roellich, and Dale Schemerhorn for providing vehicles for the parade. Thanks to Dave Osley for driving retired members in the parade. Kudos to Neal Roellich, who provided percussion for the marchers.

Without saying, much gratitude to the VFW members who participated in the parade and graveside services. A big shout out to those who provided a meal following services at the VFW for all parade participants.

The food crew included: Linda Gloede, Carol Schulz, Sally Wuest, Joyce Hagmann, Julie Gates,Carol Miller, Denae Schultz, Sandy Roellich and Ann Fluekiger. Thanks to parade organizers, participants, and viewing public for honoring those deceased in our various wars.

Dustin Schultz

Acting Commander VFW Post 1530

