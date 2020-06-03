Ed Hawley: Police victims include all races

“The bottomline is that these types of police killings of African Americans just has to stop.” -- La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat
In the last year, 41 unarmed human beings have been killed with guns by police in the United States -- 19 whites, 9 African Americans, 9 Hispanics and four others.
Should the mayor not have said these types of killings of American human beings have got to stop or does that not fit his political agenda?
Ed Hawley, Onalaska
