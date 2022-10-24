Ed Kondracki: Supporting Leinfelder as next La Crosse County.sheriff

Crime, corruption and drug abuse, along with major social and economic challenges, are placing new and increasing demands on law enforcement. These challenges are changing the very role of policing and its leadership away from a purely enforcement mode to one of community problem solving and being a catalyst for positive community change.

Fritz Leinfelder is a tried and proven law enforcement leader who has a commitment to a vision, values and ethics as part of his leadership style. He demonstrated his ability to effectively engage the community, young people, along with parents and teachers while serving as a Community Services DARE instructor.

Recognizing the ever growing problems of crime and drug abuse, he is an active leader of the Wisconsin drug enforcement association. We in the Coulee Region are truly blessed to have a law enforcement professional of his caliber willing and able to take on the many challenges of the La Crosse County sheriff.

With 47 years of service in Wisconsin law enforcement, having served as the City of La Crosse Police Chief, and president of the Wisconsin Chiefs Police Association, I am proud to endorse Fritz Leinfelder as the next sheriff Of La Crosse County.

Ed Kondracki

La Crosse