Ed Wenzel: Pfaff will prioritize constituent needs

Having been a colleague of Brad Pfaff's wife while on the faculty of the School of Education at Viterbo University, I have known Brad for many years. I have the utmost respect for him as a man of integrity, honesty, dedication and perseverance.

As a native of this area, he knows the constituents of this district well and will always prioritize their needs and interests when making tough decisions. Moreover, he has had ample experience, nationally, at the state level, and regionally, so that he will not be swayed by influential career politicians. In carrying on the tradition begun by Rep. Ron Kind, he will listen carefully to all viewpoints, consider an issue carefully, and base his decision on sound judgment.