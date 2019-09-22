With the looming proposal for another and larger feeder pig concentrated animal feeding operation in southern Crawford County comes millions of gallons of liquid manure spread across the landscape.
Neighboring landowners are asked to be part of that operation’s manure disposal.
While manure is a good nutrient for plants, it is best applied as a “dry” manure on rotationally grazed pastures, as compost, and spread on fields only in amounts that the crops can use.
Issues to consider before signing a contract to allow liquid hog manure on your land: The liquid manure is 96% to 99% water, a stew that often includes chemical cleaning agents, antibiotics, along with resulting gasses, ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, which can cause foul odors and respiratory discomfort.
Manure in this unstable liquid form can more easily run off and cause water pollution, or seep into well water.
You have free articles remaining.
Heavy manure trucks can damage roads and cause soil compaction. The manure is spread according to the CAFO’s needs, not your convenience.
Planning outdoor events becomes challenging. Joys like gardening and spontaneous family cookouts can become extremely unpleasant when intense odors hang in the air.
Consult an attorney before signing a contract. If someone’s property or well water is damaged, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that you, the landowner, may be held responsible.
Nutrient management plans and laws allow too much manure on too little land, which can result in phosphorus buildup in soils and loss of nutrients into our watersheds and drinking water.
Edie Ehlert, Ferryville