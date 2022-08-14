Edie Ehlert: Huge industrial operation to impact community for decades

Roth Feeder Pig II permit was approved by Crawford County’s Land Conservation Committee on August 9. County Conservationist Dave Troester presented three permit options: Decline, accept, or require further information and re-visit later. The chair opened the discussion on re-visiting the permit and was immediately interrupted by the county board chair with a motion to accept the permit as is.

The committee’s opportunity was usurped from legitimate discussion. The 2020 nutrient management plan is short a third of the acres needed due to land sold or removed. Roth owns only about 5% of the land for spreading 9.4 million gallons of liquid hog manure. Clarifications requested on the manure storage permit and set-backs had not been received from the Department of Ag.

The motion on the floor required a vote, passing 3 to 1 of the committee members present.

This huge industrial operation will impact the community for decades. The outstanding lower Kickapoo watershed with farms, homes, and recreational value can expect reduced quality of water, reduced quality of life. More such facilities will likely open to grow out the piglets.

Travel Hwy 131 and stop at Husher Park. Appreciate the spectacular views and rolling grazed pastures. Dream a little, listen to the bobolinks. This will become a place to avoid, as you’ll never know when the stench will make it more of a nightmare.

Edie Ehlert

Ferryville