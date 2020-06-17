Edward and Diane Eisermann: Removing Holmen memorial is disgraceful

The Holmen School District leadership wants to remove all memorials for students who passed away during their years in high school that have existed on walls to honor their memory.
The issue that it upset a couple of students due to sadness or we are doing construction and this is the perfect time to eliminate this memorial wall is totally wrong.
The parents, siblings, relatives and friends of these students who died while attending Holmen High School grieved for them and still grieve.
How can you tear down these memorials placed in their honor and memory, and purposely cause more grief to parents and others? Those years in high school prepared students for life. They loved their school, teachers and classmates.
The school has a wall for sport trophies and athletes. Police officers, firefighters, the Legion, Village Hall and medical clinics justifiably honor those who passed with plaques.
More than 5,000 people have signed a petition declaring this a shameful act bt the administration and school board of Holmen. We hope that more concerned people will support this issue and join these parents and the concerned residents of Holmen.
Perhaps we need to recall those of the school board and leadership who support removing these designated memorials that are causing so much discord within the community with more compassionate people who truly honor those who passed and their families.
The issues that offend or try to pacify a couple of people should not dictate the honor and wishes of so many people.
Edward and Diane Eisermann, Holmen
