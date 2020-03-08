Edward Burgess: Letter contesting climate change was nonsense

I’m trying to put my jaw back in place after reading the recent letter to the editor about global warming.

There is more misinformation in the few paragraphs there than there are in a Trump tweet.

I would urge the writer to go to a few websites to brush up on the facts. That is unless the author is a flat earther and believes that everything is a vast conspiracy.

If I may paraphrase, the previous letter write says there is no evidence to believe that human beings can change the climate, it’s simply the opinion of some scientists.

I’m sorry to say, the jury has returned the verdict. We are guilty as charged.

On the website belonging to the National Academy of Sciences (founded by Abraham Lincoln in 1863), it’s stated that “Natural changes in the Sun and Earth cannot explain today’s global warming. Human activities are causing Earth to heat up in ways that are different from warm periods in the past.”

This is not fear based, it’s just hard science. There is no deep state out to carbon tax you. The weird thing about facts is that they are based on evidence and not opinions.

Check out the NASA site climate.nasa.gov -- unless you think the moon landing was fake.