The other day I watched a documentary about flat earthers.
These people use tortured logic to justify a position that not only overturns established science but rationality itself.
That’s akin to saying that the earth is only four thousand years old as religious fundamentalists believe. As the saying goes, you are entitled to your own ideas but not your own facts.
Facts are things presented in a court of law, based on physical evidence or corroborated testimony.
Now here is where I lose 40 percent of readers. The people who support President Donald Trump see a leader who challenges norms and has their best interests at heart. I see him as a danger to our country and our democracy.
The facts are there to behold for all who do not limit their sources to Hannity and Limbaugh. Trump’s cozy relations with Putin should give everyone pause. As Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff put it so eloquently, “You may think it’s OK how Trump and his associates interacted with Russia during the campaign. I don’t. I think it’s immoral, I think it’s unethical, I think it’s unpatriotic. And yes, I think it’s corrupt.”
It’s past time for Republicans to put aside their partisan politics and do what’s best for the country. It's shameful to support a president who lies so much that fact-checkers are scrambling to keep up. Do we need all the hate and fear that he gins up? As they say, the truth will win out.
Edward Burgess, La Crosse