Edward Johnson: Trump has broken promises to farmers

Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, talked last week about the broken promises President Donald Trump made to farmers in Wisconsin and the destruction he has imposed on the agricultural industry.

Von Ruden makes it clear that the GOP and this administration have been disastrous for family farms for the last three years.

These same families are struggling to educate their children from home as coronavirus threatens the education system at large, and who are facing an economy that demands more and more digitally focused work.

Von Ruden added, “We are proud to have leaders in Wisconsin like Gov. Evers who are championing a future for Wisconsin that leaves no one behind.”

Vice President Mike Pence coming to Wisconsin was a pure, easily recognized, political campaign joke. The western side of the state (Pence in Onalaska July 17) is way too smart to get pulled into such antics.

Edward Johnson, Holmen

