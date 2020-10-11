EJ Modawell: Pfaff tied to Illinois governor

I had never heard of Brad Pfaff until he showed up a few months ago to run for state Senate. No wonder, since he’s apparently spent most of his adult life working in politics in Madison or Washington, D.C.

So, it wasn’t surprising to see the Democrats in Madison give him over $700,000 to run his campaign. He doesn’t really know many people around here, so he had to go out of the area to get his money.

But what is surprising is finding out where the Democratic Party in Madison got their money. According to news accounts in July, the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, gave them $2.5 million! Why would the governor of Illinois give the Wisconsin Democratic Party $2.5 million? Now we know.

Isn’t Illinois where they usually end up putting their governors in jail? With no one here in western Wisconsin to help him, we know why Pfaff had to go there to get his money. But what we don’t know is why the governor of Illinois is buying senate candidates here in Wisconsin.

This stinks!

