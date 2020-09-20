Elaine George: Priest's message goes against beliefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is my first, and potentially my last, letter to the editor.

I am writing because I am deeply saddened by the messages promoted by Father James Altman, especially that "You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat."

My husband and I were blessed with Catholic educations in grade school, high school and college. During our 50-year marriage we raised three daughters and provided them with educations at both Blessed Sacrament and Aquinas Schools. All three daughters were married in the Catholic church.

Among the values promoted in our Catholic education were:

Always be humble and kind.

Be faithful to your spouse.

As Christians, we have a responsibility to take care of the poor and the vulnerable.

Father Altman seems to suggest that we vote for Donald Trump who consistently berates anyone who disagrees with him; was unfaithful to spouses during three marriages; and is willing to defund social programs that benefit the poor and vulnerable.

That is not going to happen. I am Catholic and I will vote for the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, to lead our country in a way that is consistent with my values.

Elaine George, La Crosse

