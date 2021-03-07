Elaine Yager: Markussen will find long-term solutions

It has been seven years since my husband and I moved here. We have spent a lot of time getting to know the great people of La Crosse.

I know that the people of La Crosse are kind and generous, which is why I found the comment section on last week's mayoral debate a sad affair. It is unfortunate that people were so willing to write off someone as kind and thoughtful as Dan Kapanke., who I have had the pleasure of working with on many volunteer projects in our community.

Republican, Democrat, old, young, or otherwise everyone deserves to have their voices heard – since it is the differences in our voices that strengthen our community. Let us work together to open our conversations, find solutions to the challenges at hand and lift-up our community.

Vicki Markussen has spent countless hours working on many projects that move our community forward, stronger, and for the good of all concerned. I have also had the pleasure of working with her over the years. She is a candidate who is willing to hear everyone’s voice, find viable long-term solutions, and work together with all La Crosse to build a better tomorrow for us and future generations to come.