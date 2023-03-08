The La Crosse Tribune will accept letters to the editor related to the April 4 election through March 24. Letters received after March 24 regarding the election will not be published.

Letters to the editor can be submitted at www.lacrossetribune.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor and are published on a first-come, first-served basis as space is available. A full name, address, phone and email are required. A full name and city of residence will be published. Writers only may submit a letter once every 30 days.