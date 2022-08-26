Electric toon
In 1965 LaCrosse was an "All American City," given that title by a national accrediting body. Trane Company, La Crosse Rubber Mills, Northern …
I learned recently that La Crosse Common Council has forbidden people -- including parents, therapists and teachers -- from discussing with ch…
Meet Sally Simpleton, a young lady whose preferred pronoun is 'we' because it multiplies all of her views. Sally is a champion of diversity, a…
The La Crosse School District is asking us to pass a $194.7 million binding referendum to build a new high school. On the surface this may loo…
People say the “good old days” weren’t as good as we remember them. But I remember one of those days.
Members of the Dane County Board are following in the footsteps of the Madison City Council by ignoring law enforcement needs and general safety while criminal activity is increasing.
While Republicans claim to be conservative, it is not conservative to try to overturn a fair election. Supporting the Constitution is conservative. Overturning an election is radical.
Tim Michels suggests that if he’s elected as governor everything is on the table with elections, up to and including decertifying an election.
Some 50 years ago I spent time in the Dane County Jail. It was terrifying.
I'm a retired teacher and regular voter. I've lived in Madison for 48 years.