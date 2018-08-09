As a Bernie Sanders voter in 2016, I have appreciated your recent coverage of Bernie's stumping with Keith Ellison in Minnesota and Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire.
In Tuesday's primary vote, my fellow Bernie voters and I have big decisions to make in the gubernatorial field. But for 96th Assembly District, I see one clear choice: Paul Buhr.
Buhr's primary challenger, Alicia Leinberger, puts on the facade of a Bernie-style candidate; however, Paul Buhr embodies the values, policy priorities and respectfulness that I chose when I voted for Bernie.
Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Paul Buhr is of this place and for this place, connected most closely to the most constituents for the longest time.
Paul Buhr puts the well-being of families at the top of his list by prioritizing affordable health insurance, a well-funded public school system, renewable energy opportunities for a wide population (not just those who can afford to put in their own solar panels), and improved infrastructure so people like me can live in this rural environment but stay connected to my urban counterparts.
Paul knows how to make policy for farmers, a group that is critical to the economic, cultural and social vitality of the 96th District.
Paul is a person of integrity who shapes his policy positions by meeting citizens face to face, and studying the data about what solutions will work.
So for this Bernie voter, Paul Buhr is the right answer for the 96th Assembly District.
Elizabeth Haucke, Viroqua