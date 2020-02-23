Elizabeth Kruck: Invest surplus in roads, education

It’s good news that Wisconsin will have a budget surplus.

While we may all complain about taxes, using the surplus for a tax cut, whether an election year gimmick or not, does not make sense. There are questions to consider.

What about the interest rates we are now paying for road bonds/loans? Why not pay off our loans and why not fix our roads and bridges that we haven’t been able to afford?

What about the bill legislators passed just last year to close the troubled youth prisons, but now say they can’t afford to do?

What about the increased funding for special education that has dropped from 70% state funding in the 1960s to the 25.85% current funding?

What about returning to at least the 2015 level of state funding for our state universities? Our legislative leadership brags that they increased the state funding by $50 million in the last budget after slashing UW’s funding by more than $200 million in 2015.

What about returning funding for Wisconsin Technical Colleges to at least their 2010 levels?

What about returning to two-thirds funding of public schools?