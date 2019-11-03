Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., should review his oath of office where he swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution and protect this country from enemies both domestic and foreign.
That oath is to serve the citizens of Wisconsin and this country, not the Executive Branch of government.
I watched Sen. Johnson’s embarrassing performance on ‘Meet the Press’ on Oct. 6, as he trashed the host, the media, John Brennan, the CIA and the FBI.
I’m assuming he intended to protect and defend our president by mimicking the attacks we have all too often heard from our president and those defending him. Abraham Lincoln must be spinning in his grave as someone who preserved the Union rather than tearing it apart.
You have free articles remaining.
Spreading suspicions and negative attacks on institutions critical to preserving a healthy and secure and well-functioning democracy is detrimental to the United States of America.
There is always hope that in the future our senator will take seriously his responsibility to our state and nation to preserve the very ideals and principles that truly make our country great.
We need leaders who recognize and follow facts and evidence before spreading discord.
Elizabeth Kruck, Genoa